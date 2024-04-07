Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 352,802 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Uniti Group worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $6.71.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNIT. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

