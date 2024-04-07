Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,221 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at SBA Communications
In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SBA Communications Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $213.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.11 and its 200 day moving average is $222.38. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $267.42.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.
SBA Communications Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 85.03%.
SBA Communications Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
