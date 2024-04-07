Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,597 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Oshkosh worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $736,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $918,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,469,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,750,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.94.

Oshkosh Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OSK stock opened at $127.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.73 and a 200-day moving average of $104.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

