Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 304 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.99% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBHY. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,537,000 after acquiring an additional 262,843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BBHY opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

