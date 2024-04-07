RealReal (REAL) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare RealReal to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.7% of RealReal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -30.67% N/A -26.38% RealReal Competitors -25.34% -47.14% -5.05%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 3 2 0 2.40 RealReal Competitors 106 503 429 5 2.32

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RealReal and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

RealReal presently has a consensus target price of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1.55%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 5.16%. Given RealReal’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RealReal has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RealReal and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $549.30 million -$168.47 million -2.12 RealReal Competitors $1.87 billion $31.22 million 10.47

RealReal’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

RealReal has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealReal’s peers have a beta of 1.10, meaning that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RealReal peers beat RealReal on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

