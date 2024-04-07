Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.00

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.05), with a volume of 8616193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.09).

Redx Pharma Trading Down 43.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.00. The firm has a market cap of £16.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of -0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.09.

About Redx Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating fibrotic disease, cancer, and the emerging area of cancer-associated fibrosis in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops zelasudil (RXC007), a selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple interstitial lung diseases and cancer-associated fibrosis; RXC008, a potential first-in-class GI-targeted ROCK inhibitor that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of fibrostenotic Crohn's disease; and zamaporvint (RXC004), a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand dependent cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.