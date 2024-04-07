Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Regency Centers worth $8,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Regency Centers by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 10.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Regency Centers by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

REG stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.79.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

