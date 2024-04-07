Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $220.00 at Piper Sandler

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $193.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.93. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $132.72 and a 12 month high of $195.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.9% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 122,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after buying an additional 67,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after buying an additional 28,193 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 93.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,025,000 after purchasing an additional 99,406 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

