Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,620,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 738,258 shares.The stock last traded at $30.47 and had previously closed at $29.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3784 per share. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rentokil Initial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rentokil Initial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,490,000 after purchasing an additional 528,409 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Rentokil Initial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,884,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after purchasing an additional 81,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at $87,191,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at $77,547,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,025,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,949,000 after buying an additional 246,253 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

