Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Republic Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Republic Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $188.40 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.81 and a 1-year high of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.17.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

