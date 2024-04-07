Requisite Capital Management LLC Sells 2,608 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Requisite Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $197.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $126.22 and a 12 month high of $200.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.36%.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

