Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $14.50. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROIC. KeyCorp raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

ROIC stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.21). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

