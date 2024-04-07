Reviewing Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) and RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) and RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Horace Mann Educators pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. RenaissanceRe pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Horace Mann Educators pays out 125.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RenaissanceRe pays out 3.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years and RenaissanceRe has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators 3.02% 5.71% 0.47% RenaissanceRe 28.04% 26.93% 4.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and RenaissanceRe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and RenaissanceRe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators $1.49 billion 0.98 $45.00 million $1.08 33.19 RenaissanceRe $9.09 billion 1.29 $2.56 billion $51.23 4.35

RenaissanceRe has higher revenue and earnings than Horace Mann Educators. RenaissanceRe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horace Mann Educators, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Horace Mann Educators and RenaissanceRe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators 0 1 1 0 2.50 RenaissanceRe 1 3 5 0 2.44

Horace Mann Educators currently has a consensus price target of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.21%. RenaissanceRe has a consensus price target of $247.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.93%. Given RenaissanceRe’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RenaissanceRe is more favorable than Horace Mann Educators.

Volatility & Risk

Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RenaissanceRe beats Horace Mann Educators on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters. The Life & Retirement segment markets tax-qualified fixed, fixed indexed, and variable annuities; and internal revenue code for educator, which allows public school employees and employees of other tax-exempt organizations, such as not-for-profit private schools, to utilize pretax income to make periodic contributions to a qualified retirement plan. The Supplemental & Group Benefits segment offers employer-sponsored products including accident, critical illness, limited-benefit fixed indemnity insurance, term life, and short-term and long-term disability, as well as worksite direct products, such as supplemental heart, cancer, disability, and accident coverage. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer's liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. It distributes products and services primarily through intermediaries. The company invests in and manages funds. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

