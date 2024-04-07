Reviewing Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) and Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) and Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kaltura and Trend Micro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaltura 2 0 2 0 2.00 Trend Micro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kaltura presently has a consensus target price of $3.06, indicating a potential upside of 126.85%. Given Kaltura’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kaltura is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaltura -26.47% -130.47% -24.04% Trend Micro 4.55% 7.10% 3.21%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Kaltura and Trend Micro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Kaltura has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trend Micro has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Kaltura shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Trend Micro shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Kaltura shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kaltura and Trend Micro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaltura $175.17 million 1.10 -$46.37 million ($0.34) -3.97 Trend Micro $1.77 billion 4.08 $76.20 million $0.59 87.00

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than Kaltura. Kaltura is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trend Micro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trend Micro beats Kaltura on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaltura

(Get Free Report)

Kaltura, Inc. provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T). It offers video products, such as virtual and hybrid events, webinars, video portals, online learning, and content portals for training, marketing, virtual and hybrid events, communication, collaboration, sales, and customer care; and education solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions. The company also provides online video experiences, including for over-the-top (OTT) television, cloud TV, web video publishing, video-based teaching, learning, training, video-based marketing, and video-based collaboration. In addition, it offers application programming interfaces (APIs), software development kits, and experience components, including live, real-time and on-demand video, ingestion, transcoding, enrichment, management, distribution, engagement, monetization, and deep viewer analytics, as well as video player, video editor, video capture tool, and chat and networking widgets. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, high technology, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, education, public sector, media, telecommunications, information technology (IT) and professional services, retail, and manufacturing. Kaltura, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Trend Micro

(Get Free Report)

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence. It also provides services packages, managed XDR, incident response, and support services. Additionally, the company serves 5G networks, healthcare, manufacturing, oil and gas, electric utility, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.