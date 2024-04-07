Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.26. 711,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 557,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays cut Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Riskified in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

Get Riskified alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RSKD

Riskified Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $934.13 million, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.87 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a negative net margin of 19.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Riskified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Riskified by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Riskified in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.