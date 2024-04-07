Robert S. Wiesenthal Sells 25,418 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 25,418 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $83,371.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,149,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,450,337.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Up 15.1 %

Shares of BLDE opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.16. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.54.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $47.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.70 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 302,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

