Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $1,241,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $1,617,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,824 shares of company stock valued at $994,558 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $47.45.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

