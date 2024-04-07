Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LUNR. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of Intuitive Machines stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98.

In related news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 154.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 81,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

