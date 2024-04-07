RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Issues Earnings Results

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. RPM International updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM opened at $112.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.25 and a 200-day moving average of $105.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. RPM International has a 12-month low of $78.52 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of RPM International

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $254,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,215 shares of company stock worth $1,112,547 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in RPM International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $1,546,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in RPM International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in RPM International by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.60.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

