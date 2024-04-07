Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.52. 30,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 63,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Rupert Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.57 and a quick ratio of 10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$864.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.52.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rupert Resources

In other Rupert Resources news, Director William Albert Washington bought 28,700 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,025.38.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.