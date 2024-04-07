Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Sagicor Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Sagicor Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGCFF opened at $5.00 on Friday. Sagicor Financial has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46.

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

