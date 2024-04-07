Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Stock Price Down 3.5% After Insider Selling

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.28. 149,188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 667,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Specifically, insider Melinda L. Geisser sold 2,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $38,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Savers Value Village news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 2,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $50,301.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melinda L. Geisser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $38,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,446.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village ( NYSE:SVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $382.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.07 million. Analysts expect that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Savers Value Village by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,263,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,340,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 495,482 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 646.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 31,147 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after buying an additional 297,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Savers Value Village

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.