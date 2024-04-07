Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,982,000 after buying an additional 6,004,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,669,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,108 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,004 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,312,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,734,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,040,000 after purchasing an additional 954,175 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1664 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

