Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,016 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,662,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,952,000 after purchasing an additional 77,038 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 198,814 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,305,000 after purchasing an additional 118,673 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG stock opened at $92.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

