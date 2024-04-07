Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) PT Raised to $85.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SMG opened at $74.95 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.39.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,648,545.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,777,012 shares in the company, valued at $901,154,354.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,492 over the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.