ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.96.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $783.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.62 billion, a PE ratio of 93.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.68 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $770.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $688.85.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

