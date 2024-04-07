SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,072 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $553,519.33. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,973.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $553,519.33. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,973.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 11,030 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $906,886.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,921.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,487,253 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

PNFP stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.15 and a 200-day moving average of $77.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $92.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.