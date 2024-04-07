SG Americas Securities LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of KRC opened at $34.14 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

