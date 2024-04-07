SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YOU. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YOU shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Clear Secure had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous None dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

