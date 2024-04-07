SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 3,450.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Seaboard by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Seaboard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEB. TheStreet downgraded Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Seaboard Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,177.78 on Friday. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $3,137.34 and a 52 week high of $4,080.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.41.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.36%.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 4.41%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

