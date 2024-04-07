SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth $1,223,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth $3,356,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1,173.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 67,702 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 28.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 36,872 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,637,000 after buying an additional 107,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $77.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $129.90.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on AAP. TheStreet raised Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

