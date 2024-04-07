SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 52,297 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52,297 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 87.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 3,009.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

XRX stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

