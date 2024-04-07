SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $413,000 Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $7,381,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 531,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 131,719 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 102,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,829,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 47.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the period. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TTEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on TTEC in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research cut TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.
TTEC Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $38.09.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). TTEC had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TTEC Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.
TTEC Company Profile
TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.
