SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $413,000 Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $7,381,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 531,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 131,719 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 102,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,829,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 47.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the period. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTEC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on TTEC in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research cut TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

TTEC Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $38.09.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). TTEC had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

TTEC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.