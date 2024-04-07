SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA) Insider Acquires A$22,920.00 in Stock

SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Parsons purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.91 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of A$22,920.00 ($14,883.12).

SHAPE Australia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SHAPE Australia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from SHAPE Australia’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. SHAPE Australia’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

SHAPE Australia Company Profile

SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, fit-out, and refurbishment of commercial properties in Australia. It also offers new builds, facade restorations, modular construction, and sustainable spaces. The company serves commercial, education, government, retail, and health sectors.

