Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,744 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Shell were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 5,678.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 317,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,885,000 after purchasing an additional 311,906 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $71.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.05. The company has a market cap of $230.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

