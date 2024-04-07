Shivani Stumpf Sells 816 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) insider Shivani Stumpf sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $16,850.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, April 1st, Shivani Stumpf sold 810 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $16,864.20.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Shivani Stumpf sold 903 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $18,845.61.

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.35 million. Analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,773,000 after purchasing an additional 380,586 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,573,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,065,000 after purchasing an additional 97,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWSC. TheStreet downgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

