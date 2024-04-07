Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. CL King began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $326.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.73. Shockwave Medical has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total transaction of $155,284.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,476.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,592.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total value of $155,284.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,476.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,813 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,559 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 92.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

