Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Rating Reiterated by Wolfe Research

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWAV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $326.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. Shockwave Medical has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total value of $298,815.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,383.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $15,443,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 287,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,005,030.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total transaction of $298,815.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,383.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,813 shares of company stock worth $26,336,559. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 92.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,633,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,442,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

