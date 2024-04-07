Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $335.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $263.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $326.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.80 and a 200 day moving average of $219.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.33, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $331.58.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total transaction of $298,815.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,383.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total transaction of $298,815.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,383.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,813 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,559. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,633,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,442,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,527,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,303,000 after buying an additional 92,919 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,470,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,763,000 after buying an additional 664,648 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,495,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,981,000 after buying an additional 97,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

