Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Lowered by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP opened at $75.28 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a PE ratio of 836.54 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.76.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. CIBC increased their price objective on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

