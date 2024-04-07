Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 370 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,073 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,763,663,000 after buying an additional 267,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,902 shares of company stock worth $74,597,148 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $880.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $262.20 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $806.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $593.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.