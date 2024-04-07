SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on SilverBow Resources in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp downgraded SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on SilverBow Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBOW

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

SBOW opened at $33.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $858.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.46. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $43.95.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $212.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 45.64%. Research analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 175.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 65.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 116.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources

(Get Free Report)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.