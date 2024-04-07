SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SBOW. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

SBOW opened at $33.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $858.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $212.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. On average, research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 175.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 65.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 116.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

