Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,004 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Simmons First National worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFNC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Simmons First National Trading Down 0.1 %

Simmons First National stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.87. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

