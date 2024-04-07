Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Lowered to $41.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMPL. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $1,422,456.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $1,422,456.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,558 shares of company stock worth $1,563,248. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

