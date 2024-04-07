Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on Smith Micro Software from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Smith Micro Software Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SMSI opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.87.

Smith Micro Software shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, April 11th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, April 11th.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Micro Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the second quarter valued at $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 20.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

