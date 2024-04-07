Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.48

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and traded as low as $9.16. Snam shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 74,365 shares changing hands.

Snam Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68.

Snam Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.1557 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.74%. Snam’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

