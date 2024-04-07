Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,337 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Snap by 365.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $104,560.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 495,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,159.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $1,065,513.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,534,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,856,232.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $104,560.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 495,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 470,462 shares of company stock worth $5,286,078. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Snap

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.