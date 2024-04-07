Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Rosenblatt Securities

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $185.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s current price.

SNOW has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $153.86 on Friday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $135.26 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of -60.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $760,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,660.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

