SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $92.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SEDG. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.84.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.20 and a beta of 1.51. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.44 and a 1 year high of $322.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.70.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,298,000 after buying an additional 835,290 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,626,000 after buying an additional 778,034 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 371.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 665,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,293,000 after purchasing an additional 524,476 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,644,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,547,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

